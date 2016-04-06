How to Play Nick Jonas' ACM Awards Guitar Solo

It seems everyone has heard (and seen) Nick Jonas' Tele solo from his performance of Kelsea Ballerini's "Peter Pan" on Sunday night's 2016 ACM Awards broadcast.

But is the internet being too hard on Jonas?

Well, yes. Come on, people. It could happen to any of us at any time.

However, our job is to help you play things on guitar. Ergo, check out this new video by guitarist Dane Kinser, who breaks down Jonas' guitar solo and shows you how to reproduce it perfectly.

"We're going to focus on the more technically challenging second half of the solo," Kinser says. "Here it is from the halfway point. I just love it when a solo can tell a story or has some over-arching theme."

And so on.

Anyway, once again, Nick—it happens to everyone!