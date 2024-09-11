Cook up your own “musical gumbo” with this lesson in how to use bluegrass alternate picking in rock

In Andy Wood's tribute to the Dixie Dregs' Steve Morse, there is plenty of insight into how bluegrass and rock can be great fretboard bedfellows

Andy Wood
Steve Morse is one of my biggest influences, and you’ll find no better practitioner of using blazing bluegrass-style flatpicking in a rock or fusion setting.

In this lesson, we’ll continue exploring this topic and look at the verse section of my tune Free Range Chicken, which is built from dominant 7 arpeggios played in straight 16th notes and articulated with alternate (down-up-down-up) picking. Definitely an alternate-picking workout!

