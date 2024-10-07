Loved by Yngwie Malmsteen, Santana and Slash, the harmonic minor scale is an essential part of every guitar player's vocabulary – and it's more versatile than you might expect

Whether you're checking into the Hotel California or sheltering from the cold November Rain, the harmonic minor scale is right there with you. This lesson demystifies it with examples you can use now

There are a number of different minor scales available, suiting different situations and chord progressions. Two of the most common used by guitarists are the minor pentatonic (1-b3-4-5-b7) and natural minor scale (1-2-b3-4-5-b6-b7), also known as Aeolian mode. There are other scales, such as the Dorian mode (1-2-b3-4-5-6-b7), but the minor pentatonic and natural minor are the ones we usually learn first.

By contrast, the harmonic minor has a unique sound to it, which makes it rather appealing to the ears. The reason for this is that it features a major 7th interval (1-2-b3-4-5-b6-7), making it one note different from the natural minor scale.

