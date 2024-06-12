How to play Come As You Are on guitar

Along with Smells Like Teen Spirit, Nirvana’s Come As You Are is routinely voted one of the greatest guitar riffs of all time – and that makes it essential learning for any guitarist.

Just two frets are required to play the riff, so it’s an ideal song for any players who have just picked up their first beginner electric guitar.

Kurt Cobain’s intro is played in D standard tuning (DGCFAD from low to high), so you’ll need to lower each string by a tone – that’s the same as two frets.

This tuning gives the guitar a darker tone, perfect for the brooding mood of the song – complemented by the use of an Electro-Harmonix Small Clone chorus pedal.

The riff only uses a handful of notes, yet is instantly recognisable – surely the mark of a true classic. These notes outline a two-chord progression, moving from Em at the 2nd fret to D5 in open position, with the root notes appearing on the sixth string.

Remember, this is a single-note line so the chords are implied, rather than played in full. The chords are joined together with an Eb note between them. Eb doesn’t really belong to either chord, so think of it as a momentary ‘passing note’. Use ‘down up’-style alternate picking, moving your hand from the wrist.

To nail the timing, it's worth noting that the first three notes come before beat 1, and the first 2nd fret E note lands on beat 1.

Key facts