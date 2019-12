We've all got those licks that we default to when we’re improvising and need to play something on the spot.

When played over and over again though, these licks can grow tired and worn out, but don't worry. In his latest video, guitar instructor Robert Baker talks about how to spice up those overused licks and use them to come up with fresh new ideas!

Check the lesson out above, and be sure to grab the tabs for the lesson down below.

For more of Robert’s lessons, stop by his YouTube channel.