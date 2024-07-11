Using a voice-leading approach is a surefire way to make your guitar solos more melodic – Andy Timmons, a master of the craft, shows you how

Andy Timmons shares a roadmap for soloing over chord changes and making your leads count

Andy Timmons
(Image credit: Larry Hulst/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

My approach for guitar solos, whether for recordings or live performances, encompasses various strategies. I try not to think too much about what the approach will be at any given moment. Instead, I prefer to listen and react as naturally and instinctively as possible. 

That said, I’m aware of the “tools in the box” and it can be fun to focus on a specific approach in a conscious way. Let’s consider a voice-leading approach for soloing over a blues-rooted chord progression.

Andy Timmons

Andy Timmons is a world-renowned guitarist known for his work with the Andy Timmons Band, as well as Danger Danger and Simon Phillips.