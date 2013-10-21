Improvising with Two-Note Harmonies, Part 3: Sixth Intervals

These videos are bonus content related to the Holiday 2013 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

Over the past two In Deep columns, we’ve looked at the use of double-stops—or two-note harmony formed by two notes played simultaneously—as applied to rhythm and lead guitar playing.

We’ve covered how to form and utilize thirds, fourths and fifths in the previous columns, so this month we’ll focus on the use of sixths as applied to rhythm guitar ideas and harmonized soloing phrases.

Last month, we brought the Dorian mode into the picture, as it’s the scale that forms the basis for the soloing and rhythm guitar parts of many standard rock tunes, such as the Allman Brothers Band’s “In Memory of Elizabeth Reed” and “Whipping Post,” Santana’s “Evil Ways” and “Oye Como Va,” the Doors’ “Light My Fire” and many others.