Inject More Power Into Your Blues Shuffles

Wanna inject some more power and punch into your blues shuffles? Texas Blues Alley has the video for you!

Taking his inspiration from Stevie Ray Vaughan's "Pride and Joy," (specifically the version featured on Live at the El Mocambo) Anthony Stauffer from Texas Blues Alley demonstrates how you can get a louder, punchier tone when playing a blues shuffle, while still keeping the rhythm tight.

You can check out the informative video above.

