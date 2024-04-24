Gallop guitar is the metal equivalent of riding to war on horseback – and Iron Maiden are masters of the craft

By Jamie Hunt
( Guitar Techniques )
published

This action-packed metal lesson will hone your palm-muting and cram Maiden’s triple-guitar approach into one all-action rhythm part

Iron Maiden live onstage at Ozzfest 2005
(Image credit: Karl Walter/Getty Images)

Despite line-up changes in the early years, the core of Iron Maiden’s guitar work can be attributed to the triple-guitar assault of Dave Murray, Adrian Smith, and Janick Gers. 

There are many features within Maiden’s approach to rhythm guitar. However, coming right at the top of the list is the band’s fabled ‘gallop’ rhythm style, which assimilates the feel of riding to war on horseback. 

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jamie Hunt