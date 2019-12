Joe Bonamassa is one of the few artists to post original lesson videos for individual songs from his catalog.

In the videos, which are called Bona-Jam Tracks, Bonamassa offers tips on how to play the various guitar parts of the songs and provides the chords, which, of course, you are expected to use as a backing track.

Below, check out the latest Bona-Jam Track, "Dust Bowl," the title track from Bonamassa's 2011 solo album.

For more Bonamassa jam tracks, visit bonamassa.com.