James Hetfield is the undisputed master of metal rhythm guitar – and his downpicking will seriously test your abilities

By
( )
published

Get to grips with the Metallica frontman’s punishing palm-muting and chugging rhythms

James Hetfield live onstage at Twickenham, England, in 2019
(Image credit: Matthew Baker/Getty Images)

Since the release of the Kill ’Em All album in 1983, Metallica have established themselves as the undeniable architects of the thrash metal subgenre. Metallica’s music has real purpose and authority, and is held in high esteem by many music greats outside the world of metal. 

The unrelenting pace and ferocity of James Hetfield and Kirk Hammett’s riffs took the metal world by storm, and paved the way for generations to come. Much of Metallica s intensity comes from the speed and accuracy of James Hetfield’s palm-muted down picking – seriously, just check out his isolated guitar tracks from ...And Justice For All and Master of Puppets.

Jamie Hunt