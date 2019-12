Glen Drover, best known as a former lead guitarist for Megadeth, is an instructor on JamPlay, where he teaches live and pre-recorded lessons.

In this particular lesson, Drover shows you how to play a useful yet "mysterious" harmonic minor walk-down in the key of E.

This lick can be played by using alternate picking, or alternatively as a blazing-fast legato run.

Check out the lesson video below—which comes complete with tab and video.