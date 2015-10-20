Joel Hoekstra's "Say Goodbye to the Sun" Playthrough and Lesson Video

Today, GuitarWorld.com presents an exclusive playthrough and lesson video by Whitesnake guitarist Joel Hoekstra.

The song, "Say Goodbye to the Sun," is from the new Joel Hoekstra's 13 album, Dying to Live, which was released earlier this month via Frontiers Music Srl.

"It's an Alice in Chains-ish, Dio-ish mashup with a little shred solo in the middle," Hoekstra says. "I hope you enjoy it!"

For more information about Hoekstra, Joel Hoekstra’s 13 and Whitesnake, visit joelhoekstra.com and follow him on Facebook.