Kaki King Launches New Series of Lesson Videos

Guitarist Kaki King has launched "Guitars & Things with Kaki King," a new series of lesson videos, at patreon.com. In the videos, King answers questions, shows viewers how to play her songs and more.

"I get tons of emails and Facebook messages asking me how to play certain songs of mine, or generally asking questions about guitar technique and what not," King says.

"I just thought it would be fun to make a series of videos everyone can have access to. Plus, I'm really looking forward to building a community around this series, which will include inviting fans to post their own cover versions of my songs, me covering other people's songs, and even doing things like interviewing other artists and generally having fun. Plus, I just built myself a home studio, and I want to show it off!"

For more information, check out the intro video below (top clip)—plus a "Playing with Pink Noise" lesson (bottom clip).

