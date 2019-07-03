Learn a Brian May-Style Arrangement of "The Star-Spangled Banner"

Yesterday, we brought you a new lesson video, detailing how to play a terrific solo and dual guitar arrangement—courtesy of our own Jimmy Brown—of "America, the Beautiful."

If you were looking for a patriotic guitar arrangement with a bit more pizzaz though, Jimmy has another lesson that might be more your speed.

Above, you can check out his three-guitar, "wire choir," Brian May-style arrangement of "The Star Spangled Banner." Based on May's similar arrangement of "God Save the Queen," featured on Queen's 1975 album, A Night at the Opera, it'll surely spice up any holiday gathering.