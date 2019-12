In the mood for a patriotic guitar workout for the 4th of July? Look no further!

Our own Jimmy Brown has written up a terrific arrangement of "America, the Beautiful" for both solo guitar and as a duet. You can check out the video for the solo guitar arrangement above, and its tablature below.

Keep on scrollin' for the video and accompanying sheet music for the duet arrangement.

