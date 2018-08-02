Learn Jason Hook's 'Hired Gun' Solo

In the 2017 rock documentary Hired Gun , Five Finger Death Punch guitarist Jason Hook punctuated his on-screen dialogue with an insane guitar solo, performed at his own recording studio. Hook’s tasteful mix of speed, melody and guitar effects create a solo performance which effectively grabs the viewer by the collar and brings them in closer to the film's narrative.

On the anniversary of the film’s theatrical release, Guitar World transcriber Jeff Perrin reached out to Hook for insight into this amazing performance and to share a few tips for guitarists looking to learn how to play some of his blistering solo licks and melodies.

Watch the clip of Jason Hook’s performance above, and then download the TAB for the solo here.

Performance notes for the tab are available on jeffperrinmusic.com.