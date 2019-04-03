Learn Some Rut-Busting Pentatonic Licks

To many, the pentatonic is the ultimate scale.

You can hear these five notes in most musical styles, and in many of rock's most famous solos. With that said though, these five notes can also get you stuck in a bit of a box.

In his new lesson video, guitar instructor Robert Baker teaches you how to focus on avoiding some of the more common ways of navigating the pentatonic scale.

You can check out the video above, and the tabs for the lesson below.

