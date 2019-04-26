Learn Steve Vai's Habits, Not His Licks

This isn’t the first time I’ve written about Steve Vai , and it won’t be the last.

Once-in-a-generation guitar players tend to grab my attention. However, I have a very different point to make this time around. Usually, when educators give tutorials on a specific guitar player’s style, they’ll show you exact licks from that guitarist’s catalog.

While this can be a strong ear-training exercise, I’ve learned it isn’t as effective from an overall educational standpoint. The goal of a guitar teacher should be to unlock a student’s creativity. Teaching precise, note-for-note licks does the opposite by limiting the student’s options.

It’s with this in mind that I recommend examining and teaching tendencies of our guitar heroes, rather than endless pages of tabbed-out solos. This approach encourages creativity by allowing us to apply new learnings to our own guitar playing. It also starts a conversation about the “why” behind a guitar player’s habits, which can be an awesome way to discuss music theory in a way a lot of budding guitarists can understand.

Of course, Steve Vai has a bottomless well of techniques to draw from, so instead of just choosing some of his songs to teach the various skills, I spent time breaking down his thought process and made that the subject of my lesson. While I don’t pretend to be an authority on mind reading, I think it’s interesting to dissect the habits of great guitar players, so that we can address our own strengths and weaknesses to become the best musicians we can be.

