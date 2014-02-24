Lick of the Day: Pentatonic-Chromatic Cascade by Gus G

Today's lick is courtesy of Firewind/Ozzy Osbourne guitarist Gus G, who demonstrates a slick metal lick featuring a cascading chromatic decent.

We'll let Gus continue the explanation:

"This metal lick starts with a basic minor-pentatonic pull-off run on the high E and B strings (tuned down to D and A, respectively, since we're in standard tuning down one whole step).

"When I get to the third beat of bar 1, I begin a cascading chromatic descent, wherein I slide my fret-hand index finger down the B string one fret at a time, with my ring finger simply following along on the G string, two or three frets up.

"For maximum metal effect, I like to play the last note of the lick as a pinch harmonic, to which I apply a wide finger vibrato."

The tempo is 158 beats per minute, 120 for slow practice.