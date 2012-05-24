Loud & Proud: A New Approach to Diminished-Seven Arpeggios

The following content is related to the July 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full range of interviews, features, tabs and more, pick up the new issue on newsstands now, or in our online store.

One of my favorite ways to expand on the typical blues/rock/metal vocabulary is to introduce fast melodic bursts based on diminished-seven arpeggios. In this month's column, the focus will be on the E diminished-seven arpeggio, which consists of the notes E, G, Bb and C#. I like to challenge myself to find all possible ways to utilize this arpeggio up and down the fretboard in as seamless a way as possible.