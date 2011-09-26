Mayday Parade "When You See My Friends" Rhythm Guitar Lesson

In this exclusive video lesson, Mayday Parade guitarist Brooks Betts shows you how to play the rhythm guitar part to the band's new song, "When You See My Friends." Stay tuned for the lead guitar portion of the song, which we'll be posting next Monday!

"When You See My Friends" is now available on iTunes here, and is featured on the band's upcoming self-titled album, which is due out on October 4.

You can currently pre-order the album on iTunes here, and be sure to check out the special pre-order bundle packages on the band's official website.