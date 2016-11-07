The Never-Ending Shred Guitar Lick

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Shredding even short passages can be taxing for your hands, particularly your picking hand.

In this video, guitar instructor David Wallimann demonstrates a shredding technique that will help increase your stamina and allow you to last longer when doing technical or any fast style of playing.

The technique—which he demonstrates with a fast descending lick—involves combining legato and alternate picking phrases in a way that gives your picking hand a chance to rest. This, in turn, allows you to continue shredding for much longer than you would normally be able to.

David suggests applying this technique to other licks you find are too tiring to play at speed.

“If at any point you find that an idea is too difficult to play, analyze that and figure out another way to play it by replacing some strings with legato passages and alternating picking,” David says. “Spending that time is really going to be beneficial for your playing.”

