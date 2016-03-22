Nita Strauss Lesson: How to Play Alice Cooper's "Poison"

Alice Cooper Band guitarist Nita Strauss, who previously has shown fans how to play Cooper's "I'm Eighteen," has now created a lesson video dedicated to Cooper's "Poison."

In the video, which was uploaded by HGuitare.com—a Swiss website—Strauss describes "Poison" as the first Cooper song she ever heard.

The song was released worldwide as a single in late 1989 from Cooper's 18th studio album, Trash. It was one of Cooper's biggest hit singles in the U.S., peaking at Number 7 on the Billboard Hot 100 and at Number 2 in the U.K. Singles Chart.

"My dad is a musician and I come from a whole line of musicians going back to the composer Johann Strauss," Strauss told Guitar World in 2014.

"I've always been around music in my house and one day my dad bought me a guitar. But it wasn’t until I saw the ending scene in the movie Crossroads—Steve Vai vs. Ralph Macchio—when it was like, That's what I want to do!" [laughs]. From then on, it was full-speed ahead, and I've never looked back. Just seeing how cool Steve Vai looked and the way he made the guitar sing was so inspirational. To this day, he's still my favorite guitar player."