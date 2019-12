(Image credit: Brian Rasic/Getty Images)

Alice Cooper guitarist Nita Strauss recently shared her number-one playing tip in a video for UltimateGuitarTV.

Strauss’s advice is all about using a metronome.

"It seems like a no-brainer, I know, but a lot of people aren't doing it,” she explains. “So today, I'm going to walk you through the steps that I used with the metronome when I have something new to learn.”

Strauss demonstrates her method using a three-string sweep arpeggio that starts in a minor pattern and moves to a major pattern.