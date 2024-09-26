Open G minor chords: 5 shapes you need to know

By
( )
published

Tuned D G D G Bb D, open G minor will give you a fresh perspective on the instrument, and with it new chord shapes to learn

John Renbourn performs on an acoustic guitar
(Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)

For this open tuning lesson, we are going to take open G and turn it into a G minor version. To do this, tune into open G by dropping the sixth, fifth and first strings down a tone, then drop the second string down a semitone to a Bb – that’s the all-important minor 3rd in the key of G.

Though not as commonplace as its major counterpart, G minor tuning is used in many songs including John Renbourn’s The Mist Covered Mountains Of Home.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Jon Bishop
Jon Bishop

Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.