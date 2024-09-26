Open G minor chords: 5 shapes you need to know

Tuned D G D G Bb D, open G minor will give you a fresh perspective on the instrument, and with it new chord shapes to learn
(Image credit: David Redfern/Redferns/Getty Images)
For this open tuning lesson, we are going to take open G and turn it into a G minor version. To do this, tune into open G by dropping the sixth, fifth and first strings down a tone, then drop the second string down a semitone to a Bb – that’s the all-important minor 3rd in the key of G.
Though not as commonplace as its major counterpart, G minor tuning is used in many songs including John Renbourn’s The Mist Covered Mountains Of Home.
1. C/G
This first chord is a nice, easy fingering for C/G. Do your best not to accidentally mute the open third string.
2. F
The F chord is the fourth chord in the key of C, so this will go well in a progression with our C/G chord.
3. D
Play a first-finger barre, then use a spare finger to raise the minor 3rd to make a major chord in this minor tuning.
4. G
The G chord is the fifth chord of G major and completes our three-chord trick of C/G-F-G.
5. Cadd9/G
To finish off, it’s another great fingering. The Cadd9/G chord only requires two fingers and sounds ace.
Jon Bishop is a UK-based guitarist and freelance musician, and a longtime contributor to Guitar Techniques and Total Guitar. He's a graduate of the Academy of Contemporary Music in Guildford and is touring and recording guitarist for British rock 'n' roll royalty Shakin’ Stevens.