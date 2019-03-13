Playing Tips: Joe Satriani on Improving Your Legato Technique

(Image credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

In this bite-sized lesson, Joe Satriani provides some useful exercises for improving your legato technique.

From Satch: "Here’s a great exercise that’s cool because it’s a repeated symmetrical pattern that has nothing to do with any specific key signature [FIGURE 17].

"I play three notes per string, picking each string only once and then sounding the next two notes with hammer-ons. Then you can change the fingering to this [FIGURE 18] or this chromatic pattern [FIGURE 18, the last pattern].

You will find that every note that you play on every fret will require a slightly different attack with the fretting fingertip."