In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs. In honor of the release of the Blizzard of Ozz/Diary of a Madman reissues and box set (click here to watch Ozzy himself open the box set!), we're starting this series with an Ozzy classic. In this video, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the acoustic intro to the title track from 1981's Diary of a Madman.