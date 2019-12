In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In this Quick Lick, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass shows you how to play the bass intro to the Yes classic "Roundabout," from their 1971 album Fragile.

The riff, which will require some alternate picking chops, is loosely based on the E-Minor scale.