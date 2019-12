In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In this Quick Lick, Guitar World's Jimmy Brown shows you how to play the intro and verse to ZZ Top's "Tush," from their 1975 album Fandango!.

(Note: Due to the old player, the volume may automatically be set to "off." If you don't hear anything when the video starts, just adjust the volume control.)