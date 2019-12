In Quick Licks, we'll be bringing you short, bite-sized video lessons that show you how to play classic riffs from your favorite songs.

In the following video, Guitar World's Andy Aledort shows you how to play the intro riff to one of the most recognizable and celebrated songs in the hard rock pantheon, "Stairway to Heaven."

The song of course comes from Led Zeppelin IV, which was released exactly 40 years ago today.