A Stratocaster master and stompbox pioneer with an astonishing vibrato, Robin Trower's blues guitar style is up there with the best

By David Gerrish
( Guitar Techniques )
Learn the licks of the British blues guitar great who took Hendrix's six-string revolution and ran with it

Robin Trower
(Image credit: Paul Natkin/Getty Images)

Robin Trower is a British blues-rock legend with an instantly recognisable sound, known for his displays of real fire and skill. Admired by fans around the globe for his artistic individuality, despite not becoming a household name as is arguably deserved, he is important in the evolution of blues guitar.

Trower was born in London in 1945 and grew up in Essex, where he developed a keen interest in his parents’ vinyl collection. Elvis Presley, and particularly Elvis’s guitarist, Scotty Moore, inspired Trower to pick up the instrument that he heard bursting from the speakers. 

David Gerrish