Seven Common Mistakes Guitar Players Make

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

In the video below, guitar instructor Nate Savage of GuitarSystem.com calls attention to seven common mistakes guitarists make.

"This lesson covers seven mistakes guitar players make—and how to correct them," Savage says. "These tips apply to guitarists of all skill levels, from complete beginners to experienced professionals.

"If you are just getting started on the guitar, these tips are going to help you avoid bad practice habits so you can make progress faster. If you've been playing for a while, these tips are going to help you get some bad habits out of your practice routine, so you can make faster progress too."

Savage's points go from the conceptual, such as "Not Setting Goals," to the very specific, including "Strumming/Picking from the Elbow Using All Downstrokes." Check out the rest of the mistakes below.