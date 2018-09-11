Ever get the feeling you're putting too much emphasis on your lead playing and ignoring your rhythm playing? It happens a lot.
Luckily, guitar instructor Steve "Samurai Guitarist" Onotera has a video just for you—"Seven Ways to Spice Up Your Rhythm Guitar Playing."
In the clip, Onotera covers:
- 1. Playing chords in different positions
- 2. Using chord substitutions
- 3. Using chord extensions
- 4. Using chord embellishments
- 5. Creating interesting root motion
- 6. Getting creative with your strumming
- 7. Using finger picking.
For more tips like this, be sure to visit Steve's YouTube channel.