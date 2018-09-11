(Image credit: Jim Steinfeldt/Getty Images)

Ever get the feeling you're putting too much emphasis on your lead playing and ignoring your rhythm playing? It happens a lot.

Luckily, guitar instructor Steve "Samurai Guitarist" Onotera has a video just for you—"Seven Ways to Spice Up Your Rhythm Guitar Playing."

In the clip, Onotera covers:

1. Playing chords in different positions

2. Using chord substitutions

3. Using chord extensions

4. Using chord embellishments

5. Creating interesting root motion

6. Getting creative with your strumming

7. Using finger picking.

For more tips like this, be sure to visit Steve's YouTube channel.