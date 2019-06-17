Some of you might recognize Steve Stine, the guitarist in the July 2015 video below, from his many lessons (which include tab and video) on GuitarWorld.com (click here to see 'em all).

But even if you don't, we think you'll enjoy this handy new video by Stine; if nothing else, it shows why he's one of the most accomplished and talented guitar instructors on YouTube (We're also pretty fond of our own Jimmy Brown, by the way).

The clip is called "A Simple Scale That Works As a 'Musical Dictionary'," and it kicks off with an in-depth look at the chromatic scale. Note that this is a free-standing/standalone lesson, as in, there's no tab for it. In terms of visual aids, Stine often refers to his whiteboard, which is occasionally inserted into the upper left-hand corner of the clip.