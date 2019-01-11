The Six Most Important Chord Progressions in Jazz

Jazz is considered a melting pot of all the genres, and rightfully so, as it was the first modern musical style to fuse blues and classical music while simultaneously breaking the rules of both genres to create its own distinct place in music history.

Since then, we’ve seen jazz fall by the wayside in popularity, but that’s not to say jazz is dead. In fact, you might argue that jazz is the reason all other music is alive, as its influence has echoed throughout the universe of music, most notably in the harmonic construction of nearly every song we hear today.

Where it’s top 40 hits, alternative rock or heavy metal, the chord progressions are all built from the same basis of understanding–a basis that jazz helped form. When you think of jazz chord progressions specifically, a few come to mind, such as the ii-V-I cadence which–spoiler alert–is the first progression on my list in the video below.

Other chord progressions that make the cut, however, are much more interesting and provide a landscape for extremely creative guitar playing, especially when you start to adjust the chord construction and extensions.

