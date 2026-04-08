"What if your best song is the one you haven't written yet?" Songwriting For Guitar's free two-day live event will make you a better songwriter - here's how to sign up

Most of us can jam on a classic riff or shred through a solo without thinking twice, but ask us to write our own song, and things start to get more than a little uncomfortable. The truth is, songwriting is a skill, and like anything on guitar, it gets better with the right kind of practice. That’s exactly what Songwriting For Guitar is built around.

​You might know Mike Meiers from his online guitar lessons here at Guitar World. But there's a lot more to him than that. He's an Emmy Award-winning composer with TV and film placements on major networks, a co-writer and producer who's worked with artists across the industry – and this weekend, he's hosting a free two-day live event to help you write better songs.

​Mike's helped countless guitarists break through the exact same wall you might be hitting right now. So if you’ve got a pile of unfinished songs sitting on your laptop, riff ideas that go nowhere, or your writing feels stuck in a rut, he knows what's blocking you, and he knows how to fix it.

​It’s happening April 11–12, and it’s completely free. Of course, the event is live, so you’ll want to show up in real time, but if you register before it kicks off, you’ll also get access to the replays.

Head to songwritingforguitar.com to grab your spot.