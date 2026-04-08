"What if your best song is the one you haven't written yet?" Songwriting For Guitar's free two-day live event will make you a better songwriter - here's how to sign up
From the 11th to the 12th of April, you'll be guided through the core building blocks of strong songwriting, hooks, riffs, melody, and structure in a practical, guitar-first way
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Most of us can jam on a classic riff or shred through a solo without thinking twice, but ask us to write our own song, and things start to get more than a little uncomfortable. The truth is, songwriting is a skill, and like anything on guitar, it gets better with the right kind of practice. That’s exactly what Songwriting For Guitar is built around.
You might know Mike Meiers from his online guitar lessons here at Guitar World. But there's a lot more to him than that. He's an Emmy Award-winning composer with TV and film placements on major networks, a co-writer and producer who's worked with artists across the industry – and this weekend, he's hosting a free two-day live event to help you write better songs.
Mike's helped countless guitarists break through the exact same wall you might be hitting right now. So if you’ve got a pile of unfinished songs sitting on your laptop, riff ideas that go nowhere, or your writing feels stuck in a rut, he knows what's blocking you, and he knows how to fix it.
It’s happening April 11–12, and it’s completely free. Of course, the event is live, so you’ll want to show up in real time, but if you register before it kicks off, you’ll also get access to the replays.
Head to songwritingforguitar.com to grab your spot.
Songwriting For Guitar: Live 2-Day Event
Songwriting For Guitar will help you break through creative blocks, write faster, and finally finish songs you’re proud of. It’s free to attend live, and replays are available if you register before it starts. Grab your spot now.
All the latest guitar news, interviews, lessons, reviews, deals and more, direct to your inbox!
Daryl is a Senior Deals Writer at Guitar World, where he creates and maintains our 200+ buyer's guides, finds the best deals on guitar products, and tests the latest gear. His reviews have been featured in prominent publications like Total Guitar, Guitarist, Future Music magazine, and MusicRadar.com.
During his career, he has been lucky enough to talk to many of his musical heroes, having interviewed Slash and members of Sum 41, Foo Fighters, The Offspring, Thrice, and more. In a past life, Daryl worked in music retail. For a little under a decade, he advised everyone from absolute beginners to seasoned pros on the right gear for their needs.
Daryl is a fully qualified sound engineer, holding a first-class Bachelor's degree in Creative Sound Production from the University of Abertay.
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