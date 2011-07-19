Tabs: Van Halen "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: Van Halen

Song: "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

Album: Let It Be

Intro:

E ----------0-1-----3----------------

B ------1-------1(1)--3-------------- Repeat 4 times. On the second time

G --------2-------2------------------ through, play note in parentheses ()

D ----2------------------------------

A --0---------------------3~----2-3--

E ----------------------3------------

|<--- palm muted ---->|

(with ~310ms slap-back delay)

E -------------------------------------------------------w---w---w---

B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0-----1-1/3-3/5-5^8--

G --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

A --0-----0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0--------------------------

E ----------------------0--------------------------------------------

E ----------------------------------0------------------------------

B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0------------w-w---

G --2-2-2-2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0-----8(b)9--9-9\--

D --2-2-2-2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0------------------

A --0-0-0-0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0------------------------

E ------------0---------0------------------------------------------

Verse:

E ----------1---3--------------------

B ------1-------3--------------------

G --------2-----0--------------------

D ----2------------------------------

A --0---------------------3~----2-3--

E ----------------------3------------

I heard the news baby, all about your disease.

Yeah you may have all you

want, baby. But I got something you need.

(pick slide)

Oh yeah !

Chorus:

E -------------------------------------------------------------------

B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0--------------------

G --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

A --0-----0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0---------------3~----2-3--

E ------------0---------0-------------------------------0------------

Ain't talkin' 'bout love. My love is rotten to the core.

Ain't talkin' 'bout love. Just like I told you before.

Verse 2:

You know you're semi-good lookin'. And on the streets again.

You think you're really cooki'n baby. You better find yourself a friend

(pick slide)

my friend.

(chorus, incl. following lick)

E ----------w-w----w-w---

B --7(b)8---8-8-(b)9-10--

G -----------------------

D -----------------------

A -----------------------

E -----------------------

Solo:

let open E ring

E -------0----0----------------------0---------------------------0--

B ------10---10--10-12~-------------10---12-12-12-13-13-13-12\-8----

G -9-12------------------------9-12---------------------------------

D ------------------------------------------------------------------

A ------------------------------------------------------------------

E ------------------------------------------------------------------

|<-- very fast -->|

E -------0----0--------0--------------------------------------------

B ------10---12--13---15---13--15/17--17/20---17^20^17--17^20^17----

G -9-12---------------------------------------------------------20--

D ------------------------------------------------------------------

A ------------------------------------------------------------------

E ------------------------------------------------------------------

E ----------------------------------------------------

B --17^20^17--17^20^17--17----------------------------

G ----------20--------20--19(b)21-19--0(whammy dive)--

D ----------------------------------------------------

A ----------------------------------------------------

E ----------------------------------------------------

(chorus)

Bridge:

(clean sound)

E -----------1---3---------------------

B ------1------1---3-------------------

G --------2----------0-----------------

D ----2--------------------------------

A --0------------------------3~----2-3-

E -------------------------3-----------

I've been to the edge. There I stood and looked

down. You know I lost a lot of

friends there baby. I got no time to mess

around. So if you want it, got to

E ---------------------------------------------------------------------

B --X--X-------<5>------<12>--------X--X---<5>---------<7>-----<12>----

G --X--X-----<5>----<7>-------------X--X-----<5>--------------------0--

D --X--X---<5>----------------------X--X-------<5>--<7>----------------

A --X--X----------------------------X--X-------------------------------

E --X--X----------------------------X--X-------------------------------

bleed for it baby. gotta gotta bleed baby. mmm you gotta gotta

E --------------------------------------------------

B --X--X-------<5>--<5>-------------X--X-------<5>--

G --X--X-----<5>--------<5>---------X--X-----<5>----

D --X--X---<5>----------------------X--X---<5>------

A --X--X----------------------------X--X------------

E --X--X----------------------------X--X------------

bleed baby hey gotta gotta bleed baby

E -------------------------------------------------------w---w---w---

B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0-----1-1/3-3/5-5^8--

G --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

A --0-----0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0--------------------------

E ----------------------0--------------------------------------------

Ain't talkin' 'bout love. My love is rotten to the core.

E ----------------------------------0--------------------------------

B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----------0--------------------

G --2-2-2-2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

D --2-2-2-2-----0-------------------2-0-2-------0--------------------

A --0-0-0-0---------------3~----2-3-0---------------------3~----2-3--

E ------------0---------0-------------------0-0--------0-------------

Ain't talkin' 'bout love. Just like I told you before, before, before

Ain't talkin' 'bout love, don't wanna talk about love.

E --17-17-17-17-17-17-17\-

B ------------------------

G ------------------------

D ------------------------

A ------------------------

E ------------------------

Don't make me talk about love.

Ain't gonna talk about love.

(solo)

E -------------------------------------------------------------------

B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0--------------------

G --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

A --0-----0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0---------------3~----2-3--

E ------------0---------0-------------------------------0------------

Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey !

E -------------------------------------------------------------------

B --1-----1-----0----w---w----w-----1-----1-----0--------------------

G --2-----2-----0----5--/8--/10\----2-----2-----0--------------------

D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------

A --0-----0-------------------------0-----0---------------3~----2-3--

E ------------0-----------------------------------------0------------

Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey !

E --------------------------------

B --1-----1-----0-----------------

G --2-----2-----0------5---5---5-- (4 times)

D --2-----2-----0------5---5---5--

A --0-----0------------3---3---3--

E ------------0-------------------

Hey ! Hey ! Hey!

E -------------------------------------------0----------------------------------

B ----------5----------------1---------------1------------------------1-------8-

G --2---4---5----------------2---4-----------2---4---5----------------2---4---7-

D --2---4---5----------------2---4/----------2---4---5----------------2---4---9-

A --0---2---3-----------3-2--0---2-----------0---2---3-----------3-2--0---2---7-

E ------------/12\--0^3-------------0(dive)------------/12\--0^3----------------

E ----------7\-

B ----------7\-

G ----------7\-

D ----------6\-

A ----------7\-

E --0(dive)----