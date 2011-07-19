Tabs: Van Halen "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: Van Halen
Song: "Ain't Talkin' 'Bout Love"
Album: Let It Be
Intro:
E ----------0-1-----3----------------
B ------1-------1(1)--3-------------- Repeat 4 times. On the second time
G --------2-------2------------------ through, play note in parentheses ()
D ----2------------------------------
A --0---------------------3~----2-3--
E ----------------------3------------
|<--- palm muted ---->|
(with ~310ms slap-back delay)
E -------------------------------------------------------w---w---w---
B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0-----1-1/3-3/5-5^8--
G --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
A --0-----0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0--------------------------
E ----------------------0--------------------------------------------
E ----------------------------------0------------------------------
B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0------------w-w---
G --2-2-2-2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0-----8(b)9--9-9\--
D --2-2-2-2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0------------------
A --0-0-0-0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0------------------------
E ------------0---------0------------------------------------------
Verse:
E ----------1---3--------------------
B ------1-------3--------------------
G --------2-----0--------------------
D ----2------------------------------
A --0---------------------3~----2-3--
E ----------------------3------------
I heard the news baby, all about your disease.
Yeah you may have all you
want, baby. But I got something you need.
(pick slide)
Oh yeah !
Chorus:
E -------------------------------------------------------------------
B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0--------------------
G --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
A --0-----0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0---------------3~----2-3--
E ------------0---------0-------------------------------0------------
Ain't talkin' 'bout love. My love is rotten to the core.
Ain't talkin' 'bout love. Just like I told you before.
Verse 2:
You know you're semi-good lookin'. And on the streets again.
You think you're really cooki'n baby. You better find yourself a friend
(pick slide)
my friend.
(chorus, incl. following lick)
E ----------w-w----w-w---
B --7(b)8---8-8-(b)9-10--
G -----------------------
D -----------------------
A -----------------------
E -----------------------
Solo:
let open E ring
E -------0----0----------------------0---------------------------0--
B ------10---10--10-12~-------------10---12-12-12-13-13-13-12\-8----
G -9-12------------------------9-12---------------------------------
D ------------------------------------------------------------------
A ------------------------------------------------------------------
E ------------------------------------------------------------------
|<-- very fast -->|
E -------0----0--------0--------------------------------------------
B ------10---12--13---15---13--15/17--17/20---17^20^17--17^20^17----
G -9-12---------------------------------------------------------20--
D ------------------------------------------------------------------
A ------------------------------------------------------------------
E ------------------------------------------------------------------
E ----------------------------------------------------
B --17^20^17--17^20^17--17----------------------------
G ----------20--------20--19(b)21-19--0(whammy dive)--
D ----------------------------------------------------
A ----------------------------------------------------
E ----------------------------------------------------
(chorus)
Bridge:
(clean sound)
E -----------1---3---------------------
B ------1------1---3-------------------
G --------2----------0-----------------
D ----2--------------------------------
A --0------------------------3~----2-3-
E -------------------------3-----------
I've been to the edge. There I stood and looked
down. You know I lost a lot of
friends there baby. I got no time to mess
around. So if you want it, got to
E ---------------------------------------------------------------------
B --X--X-------<5>------<12>--------X--X---<5>---------<7>-----<12>----
G --X--X-----<5>----<7>-------------X--X-----<5>--------------------0--
D --X--X---<5>----------------------X--X-------<5>--<7>----------------
A --X--X----------------------------X--X-------------------------------
E --X--X----------------------------X--X-------------------------------
bleed for it baby. gotta gotta bleed baby. mmm you gotta gotta
E --------------------------------------------------
B --X--X-------<5>--<5>-------------X--X-------<5>--
G --X--X-----<5>--------<5>---------X--X-----<5>----
D --X--X---<5>----------------------X--X---<5>------
A --X--X----------------------------X--X------------
E --X--X----------------------------X--X------------
bleed baby hey gotta gotta bleed baby
E -------------------------------------------------------w---w---w---
B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0-----1-1/3-3/5-5^8--
G --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
A --0-----0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0--------------------------
E ----------------------0--------------------------------------------
Ain't talkin' 'bout love. My love is rotten to the core.
E ----------------------------------0--------------------------------
B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----------0--------------------
G --2-2-2-2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
D --2-2-2-2-----0-------------------2-0-2-------0--------------------
A --0-0-0-0---------------3~----2-3-0---------------------3~----2-3--
E ------------0---------0-------------------0-0--------0-------------
Ain't talkin' 'bout love. Just like I told you before, before, before
Ain't talkin' 'bout love, don't wanna talk about love.
E --17-17-17-17-17-17-17\-
B ------------------------
G ------------------------
D ------------------------
A ------------------------
E ------------------------
Don't make me talk about love.
Ain't gonna talk about love.
(solo)
E -------------------------------------------------------------------
B --1-----1-----0-------------------1-----1-----0--------------------
G --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
A --0-----0---------------3~----2-3-0-----0---------------3~----2-3--
E ------------0---------0-------------------------------0------------
Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey !
E -------------------------------------------------------------------
B --1-----1-----0----w---w----w-----1-----1-----0--------------------
G --2-----2-----0----5--/8--/10\----2-----2-----0--------------------
D --2-----2-----0-------------------2-----2-----0--------------------
A --0-----0-------------------------0-----0---------------3~----2-3--
E ------------0-----------------------------------------0------------
Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey ! Hey !
E --------------------------------
B --1-----1-----0-----------------
G --2-----2-----0------5---5---5-- (4 times)
D --2-----2-----0------5---5---5--
A --0-----0------------3---3---3--
E ------------0-------------------
Hey ! Hey ! Hey!
E -------------------------------------------0----------------------------------
B ----------5----------------1---------------1------------------------1-------8-
G --2---4---5----------------2---4-----------2---4---5----------------2---4---7-
D --2---4---5----------------2---4/----------2---4---5----------------2---4---9-
A --0---2---3-----------3-2--0---2-----------0---2---3-----------3-2--0---2---7-
E ------------/12\--0^3-------------0(dive)------------/12\--0^3----------------
E ----------7\-
B ----------7\-
G ----------7\-
D ----------6\-
A ----------7\-
E --0(dive)----