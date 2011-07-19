Tabs: Van Halen "Amsterdam"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB
Artist: Van Halen
Song: "Amsterdam"
Album: Balance
0:00
e----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B----------------------------------------------------------------------------
G----------------------------------------------------------------------------
D-------------------------------2~----------------------0----x-x---x-x-------
A---------------------------2------------------------0-------x-x---x-x-------
D---------------2--4--5--6---------------0--2--3--4----------x-x---x-x-------
Light 'em up Unh! |-muted strngs-|
0:06
e--------------------------------------------------------------0-2h3p2p0-0---
B--------------------------------------------------------------------------0-
G----------------------------------------------------------------------------
D--------------------2~----x-x---x-x----------------------0------------------
A-----------------2--------x-x---x-x-------------------0---------------------
D-----2--4--5--6-----------x-x---x-x-------0--2--3--4------------------------
Oh yeah
0:12
e--------------------------4--5---------------------------0-2h3p2p0-0--------
B--------------------------5--5---------------------------------------0------
G----------------------------------------------------------------------------
D--------------------2~------------------------------0-----------------------
A-----------------2-------------------------------0--------------------------
D-----2--4--5--6----------------------0--2--3--4-----------------------------
0:17
e--------------------------4--5---------------------------0-2h3p2p0-0--------
B--------------------------5--5----------------------------------------------
G----------------------------------------------------------------------2-----
D--------------------2~------------------------------0-----------------2-----
A-----------------2-------------------------------0--------------------0-----
D-----2--4--5--6----------------------0--2--3--4-----------------------------
Yeah!
0:23
e----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-------------------------------/5--0---------------3-3----------------------
G---------------------------------------------------2-2----------------------
D--------------------------------------/6--2h6p2----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0------
A-----T12-T9-T7-T7-T5-T4----------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0------
D---------------------------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0------
|-tap harmonics--| Looking good through
0:30
e----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B----------------------------0----------------3-3----------------------------
G-----/4-4------------------------------------2-2--------------------/4-4----
D-----/2-2-------2~-4-2--/6-----/6---2h6p2----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0----/2-2----
A-----/2-2---2-4------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0----/2-2----
D-----/2-2------------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0----/2-2----
the window Shinin' red and blue
0:36
e----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B---------------------0------------3-3---------------------------------------
G----------------------------------2-2---------------------------------------
D---------2~-4-2--/6-----/7--6-----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0------------7-------7--
A-----2-4--------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---x-------7-------7--
D----------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---x----5~-7----5~-7--
light yeah A little thick but still
in the bottom
0:44
e----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-----------3-------3------------------------/5--0---------------3-3---------
G-----------2-------2--------------------------------------------2-2---------
D-----------0---2---0---------------2~--------------/6--2h6p2----0-0---0-0-0-
A-----x--------2----------------2-------------------------------0-0---0-0-0-
D-----x--------2--------6-2-4-6---------------------------------0-0---0-0-0-
lookin' got a
alright, yeah
0:52
e----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B-------------------------------------0----------------3-3-------------------
G--------------/4-4------------------------------------2-2-------------------
D-----0-0-0----/2-2-------2~-4-2--/6-----/6---2h6p2----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---
A-----0-0-0----/2-2---2-4------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---
D-----0-0-0----/2-2------------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---
pocket fulla money got me a long
night
0:58
e----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B----------------------------0------------3-3--------------------------------
G-----/4-4--------------------------------2-2-------------------------2-2----
D-----/2-2-------2~-4-2--/6-----/7--6-----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---------0-0----
A-----/2-2---2-4--------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---x----0-0----
D-----/2-2--------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---x----0-0----
ahead quick stop by score
the bulldog me
1:05
e----------------------------------------------------------------------------
B------------------3---------------------------------------------------------
G-----2-2----------2-------2-------------------------------------------------
D-----2-2----------0---5---2-------------------------------------------------
A-----0-0---2--4-------5---0-------------------------------------------------
D----------------------5-----------------------------------------------------
some yeah Whoooaaaa Wham, bam, oh Amsterdam
panama red,