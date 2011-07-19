Tabs: Van Halen "Amsterdam"

USER-SUBMITTED TAB

Artist: Van Halen

Song: "Amsterdam"

Album: Balance

0:00

e----------------------------------------------------------------------------

B----------------------------------------------------------------------------

G----------------------------------------------------------------------------

D-------------------------------2~----------------------0----x-x---x-x-------

A---------------------------2------------------------0-------x-x---x-x-------

D---------------2--4--5--6---------------0--2--3--4----------x-x---x-x-------

Light 'em up Unh! |-muted strngs-|

0:06

e--------------------------------------------------------------0-2h3p2p0-0---

B--------------------------------------------------------------------------0-

G----------------------------------------------------------------------------

D--------------------2~----x-x---x-x----------------------0------------------

A-----------------2--------x-x---x-x-------------------0---------------------

D-----2--4--5--6-----------x-x---x-x-------0--2--3--4------------------------

Oh yeah

0:12

e--------------------------4--5---------------------------0-2h3p2p0-0--------

B--------------------------5--5---------------------------------------0------

G----------------------------------------------------------------------------

D--------------------2~------------------------------0-----------------------

A-----------------2-------------------------------0--------------------------

D-----2--4--5--6----------------------0--2--3--4-----------------------------

0:17

e--------------------------4--5---------------------------0-2h3p2p0-0--------

B--------------------------5--5----------------------------------------------

G----------------------------------------------------------------------2-----

D--------------------2~------------------------------0-----------------2-----

A-----------------2-------------------------------0--------------------0-----

D-----2--4--5--6----------------------0--2--3--4-----------------------------

Yeah!

0:23

e----------------------------------------------------------------------------

B-------------------------------/5--0---------------3-3----------------------

G---------------------------------------------------2-2----------------------

D--------------------------------------/6--2h6p2----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0------

A-----T12-T9-T7-T7-T5-T4----------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0------

D---------------------------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0------

|-tap harmonics--| Looking good through

0:30

e----------------------------------------------------------------------------

B----------------------------0----------------3-3----------------------------

G-----/4-4------------------------------------2-2--------------------/4-4----

D-----/2-2-------2~-4-2--/6-----/6---2h6p2----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0----/2-2----

A-----/2-2---2-4------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0----/2-2----

D-----/2-2------------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0----/2-2----

the window Shinin' red and blue

0:36

e----------------------------------------------------------------------------

B---------------------0------------3-3---------------------------------------

G----------------------------------2-2---------------------------------------

D---------2~-4-2--/6-----/7--6-----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0------------7-------7--

A-----2-4--------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---x-------7-------7--

D----------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---x----5~-7----5~-7--

light yeah A little thick but still

in the bottom

0:44

e----------------------------------------------------------------------------

B-----------3-------3------------------------/5--0---------------3-3---------

G-----------2-------2--------------------------------------------2-2---------

D-----------0---2---0---------------2~--------------/6--2h6p2----0-0---0-0-0-

A-----x--------2----------------2-------------------------------0-0---0-0-0-

D-----x--------2--------6-2-4-6---------------------------------0-0---0-0-0-

lookin' got a

alright, yeah

0:52

e----------------------------------------------------------------------------

B-------------------------------------0----------------3-3-------------------

G--------------/4-4------------------------------------2-2-------------------

D-----0-0-0----/2-2-------2~-4-2--/6-----/6---2h6p2----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---

A-----0-0-0----/2-2---2-4------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---

D-----0-0-0----/2-2------------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---

pocket fulla money got me a long

night

0:58

e----------------------------------------------------------------------------

B----------------------------0------------3-3--------------------------------

G-----/4-4--------------------------------2-2-------------------------2-2----

D-----/2-2-------2~-4-2--/6-----/7--6-----0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---------0-0----

A-----/2-2---2-4--------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---x----0-0----

D-----/2-2--------------------------------0-0---0-0-0---0-0-0---x----0-0----

ahead quick stop by score

the bulldog me

1:05

e----------------------------------------------------------------------------

B------------------3---------------------------------------------------------

G-----2-2----------2-------2-------------------------------------------------

D-----2-2----------0---5---2-------------------------------------------------

A-----0-0---2--4-------5---0-------------------------------------------------

D----------------------5-----------------------------------------------------

some yeah Whoooaaaa Wham, bam, oh Amsterdam

panama red,