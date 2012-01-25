Talkin' Blues: Conversational Phrasing

These videos are related to the February 2012 issue of Guitar World. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

February's "Talkin' Blues" column looks at the ways in which everyday speech patterns influence blues guitar playing, a concept called conversational phrasing. Conversational phrasing could be best epitomized by the guitar work of Albert Collins, but as Keith Wyatt points out, it has remained a secret ingredient in the arsenals of many guitar greats.

Part 1



Lesson Contents

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

These videos are related to the February 2012 issue of

Guitar World

. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

February's "Hole Notes" column looks at the ways in which everyday speech patterns influence blues guitar playing, a concept called conversational phrasing. Conversational phrasing could be best epitomized by the guitar work of Albert Collins, but as Keith Wyatt points out, it has remained a secret ingredient in the arsenals of many guitar greats.

Part 2



Lesson Contents

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3

These videos are related to the February 2012 issue of

Guitar World

. For the full text and tablature for the column, you can pick up the issue of newsstands now or in our online store.

February's "Hole Notes" column looks at the ways in which everyday speech patterns influence blues guitar playing, a concept called conversational phrasing. Conversational phrasing could be best epitomized by the guitar work of Albert Collins, but as Keith Wyatt points out, it has remained a secret ingredient in the arsenals of many guitar greats.

Part 3



Lesson Contents

Part 1

Part 2

Part 3