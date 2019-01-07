The Technique That Changes Everything

In this short but very useful video, Paul Davids demonstrates how muting strings can make a big difference in the power of your performance.

“How is it possible that you can immediately hear it when a skilled guitarist is playing?” Paul asks.

“Well, a lot of it has to do with hitting the strings like a boss, instead of like a wuss.

“You really need to be able to play a random note on a random string with a random finger, and then hit all the strings but only hear the note you’re fretting. The muted sound of the other strings will make your note sound full and rich, with lots of attack.”

Paul presents a primer on how to mute strings and demonstrates the power of the technique by playing a variety of guitar riffs with and without muting, so you can judge the difference for yourself.