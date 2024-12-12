“It blew my mind as a 12-year-old”: Dweezil Zappa shares the surprising beginner guitar lessons he learned from Eddie Van Halen

News
By
( , , )
published

Zappa first met Van Halen when he was just 12 years old, and it wasn’t long before he was receiving lessons from the guitar god – on his legendary Frankenstein

Dweezil Zappa and Eddie Van Halen
(Image credit: Dweezil Zappa/YouTube / Larry Marano/Getty Images)

As he has previously recounted, Dweezil Zappa first met Eddie Van Halen when he was just 12 years old following an unexpected phone call one evening. It was to be the start of a close friendship, one that would involve jams, writing sessions and, notably, the bestowing of some crucial beginner guitar tricks and tips.

In a new video posted to his YouTube account, Dweezil takes a trip down memory lane to recall the early lessons he had with Van Halen, and shares the ‘surprising’ entry level guitar knowledge the electric guitar virtuoso shared during their meetings.

Thank you for reading 5 articles this month**

Join now for unlimited access

US pricing $3.99 per month or $39.00 per year

UK pricing £2.99 per month or £29.00 per year 

Europe pricing €3.49 per month or €34.00 per year

*Read 5 free articles per month without a subscription

Join now for unlimited access

Prices from £2.99/$3.99/€3.49

Matt Owen
Matt Owen
Senior Staff Writer, GuitarWorld.com

Matt is a Senior Staff Writer, writing for Guitar World, Guitarist and Total Guitar. He has a Masters in the guitar, a degree in history, and has spent the last 16 years playing everything from blues and jazz to indie and pop. When he’s not combining his passion for writing and music during his day job, Matt records for a number of UK-based bands and songwriters as a session musician.