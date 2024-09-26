“Out of nowhere the phone rings and there’s a guy saying, ‘It's Edward Van Halen.’ 15 minutes later, he’s at the house with a guitar”: Dweezil Zappa on the first time he met Eddie Van Halen – after the guitar great unexpectedly called him

A Van Halen-obsessed 12-year-old Dweezil Zappa was minding his own business on a regular school night, when he received a call from the guitar legend himself...

Left-Dweezil Zappa performs at The Bombard Theater on March 05, 2020 in Louisville, Kentucky; Right-Eddie Van Halen of Van Halen performs at Music Midtown at Piedmont Park on September 19, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (
(Image credit: Left-Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images; Right-Chris McKay/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Most 12-year-olds don’t get visited at home by their electric guitar heroes, but that's exactly what happened to Dweezil Zappa on the night he first met Eddie Van Halen.

Zappa is the latest big-name player to guest on Rick Beato’s YouTube channel, and during their candid discussion, he opened up on the first time he met the late Van Halen.

