An essential scale for classic blues and rock solos, the Mixolydian mode is loved by everyone from B.B. King to Guns N' Roses – here's how it works

Used by countless blues guitarists and hard rockers from B.B. King and Guns N' Roses to Josh Smith and Joe Bonamassa, the Mixolydian mode is essential knowledge. Stuart Ryan explains all

Like its Lydian cousin, the Mixolydian mode deviates from the major scale by just one note – the major 7th, which is lowered by a semitone to become a minor 7th. It's a crucial difference that gives Mixolydian licks and chord progressions a bluesier edge than the sometimes overly bright-sounding major scale.

Stuart Ryan

Stuart Ryan is best known for his acoustic guitar playing, from Celtic fingerpicking and traditional folk to modern percussive phrasing and fresh interpretations of popular pieces. He has released several solo albums, written pieces for UK examination boards and created nine tutorial books ranging from acoustic guitar arrangements to Americana styles.