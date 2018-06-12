Three Fingerpicking Patterns Every Guitarist Should Know

(Image credit: Cindy Moorhead)

Fingerpicking is an essential guitar technique, but unless you’ve had some formal training on the instrument, you might not know where to start with it.

In this video, Darrell Braun gives you the perfect reason to start playing fingerstyle by showing you three fingerpicking patterns every guitar player should know.

Darrell demonstrates three patterns, complete with TAB included in the video, and indicates which fingers to use for each part of the pattern. He also demonstrates each pattern over a chord progression to give you a practical example of how to use it.

Take a look, and if you like what you see, you can purchase a full worksheet for $3 that gives you even more examples of essential patterns.

As always, be sure to visit Darrell’s YouTube channel for more of his videos.