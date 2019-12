Darrell Braun, whose videos have been featured on GW.com several times, has just posted a new one; a guide on how to take a simple chord progression and turn it into a memorable guitar part.

Braun covers the subjects of chord inversions, alternate voicings and using the scale underneath the chord, and shows how applying them all to a basic chord progression can help spice it up.

You can check out the informative tutorial above.

For more videos by Braun, head to Darrell Braun Guitar on YouTube.