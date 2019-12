In this new series Top of the Pops, Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass teaches you how to play the guitar parts in the hottest songs on the pop charts right now.

In this quick lesson, Matt shows you how to play the intro riff to the song "Adolescents" by Incubus from their new album, If Not Now, When?

Stay tuned for more Top of the Pops lessons on GuitarWorld.com.