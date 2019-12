Welcome to Top of the Pops, a new series of brief video lessons in which Guitar World's Matt Scharfglass teaches you how to play the guitar parts in some of the hottest songs on the pop charts right now.

In this three-minute lesson, Matt and his Epiphone show you how to play the verse to the Mumford & Sons song "The Cave" from their 2010 album, Sigh No More.

Note that Matt is in Open-E tuning.

Stay tuned for more Top of the Pops lessons on GuitarWorld.com.