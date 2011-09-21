Trivium: 'In Waves' Video Lessons

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.

In the following videos, Trivium guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu show you how to play the songs "Inception of the End," "Built To Fall" and "Forsake Not the Dream" from the band's new album, In Waves

New Album



Lesson Contents

New Album

"Inception of the End"

"Built to Fall"

"Forsake Not the Dream"

Gear

"Inception of the End"



"Built to Fall"



"Forsake Not the Dream"



Gear



