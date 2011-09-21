Trivium: 'In Waves' Video Lessons

These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of Guitar World. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of Guitar World on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.
In the following videos, Trivium guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu show you how to play the songs "Inception of the End," "Built To Fall" and "Forsake Not the Dream" from the band's new album, In Waves
New Album
Lesson Contents
New Album
"Inception of the End"
"Built to Fall"
"Forsake Not the Dream"
Gear
These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of
Guitar World
. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of
Guitar World
on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.
In the following videos, Trivium guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu show you how to play the songs "Inception of the End," "Built To Fall" and "Forsake Not the Dream" from the band's new album, In Waves
"Inception of the End"
Lesson Contents
New Album
"Inception of the End"
"Built to Fall"
"Forsake Not the Dream"
Gear
These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of
Guitar World
. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of
Guitar World
on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.
In the following videos, Trivium guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu show you how to play the songs "Inception of the End," "Built To Fall" and "Forsake Not the Dream" from the band's new album, In Waves
"Built to Fall"
Lesson Contents
New Album
"Inception of the End"
"Built to Fall"
"Forsake Not the Dream"
Gear
These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of
Guitar World
. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of
Guitar World
on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.
In the following videos, Trivium guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu show you how to play the songs "Inception of the End," "Built To Fall" and "Forsake Not the Dream" from the band's new album, In Waves
"Forsake Not the Dream"
Lesson Contents
New Album
"Inception of the End"
"Built to Fall"
"Forsake Not the Dream"
Gear
These videos are bonus content related to the November 2011 issue of
Guitar World
. For full print reviews, lesson tabs and more, look for the November 2011 issue of
Guitar World
on newsstands now, or purchase this issue in our online store here.
In the following videos, Trivium guitarists Matt Heafy and Corey Beaulieu show you how to play the songs "Inception of the End," "Built To Fall" and "Forsake Not the Dream" from the band's new album, In Waves
Gear
Lesson Contents
New Album
"Inception of the End"
"Built to Fall"
"Forsake Not the Dream"
Gear