The Ultimate Chord Challenge: Can You Play These Progressions?

Darrell Braun recently presented a video where he demonstrated 10 of his hardest-to-play chord voicings, all of which stretch over four or five frets. If you missed that lesson, you can check it out here.

After posting the video, Darrell says, “I got a lot of questions asking, ‘Can you use them in a song?’ So for today’s challenge, what we’re going to do is put all these difficult chords together in two different songs, and we’re going to see if you guys can play them.”

Darrell presents two examples: one in a major key and another in a minor key, and each using four chords. His demonstrations will help you practice the chords and understand how they can be linked together in a way that’s musical and harmonically interesting.

For more of Darrell’s videos, check out his YouTube channel.